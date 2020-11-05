Muscogee (Creek) Nation passes legislation for medical marijuana exemption

OKMULGEE — Muscogee (Creek) Nation passed legislation that would allow certain exemptions related to medical marijuana within the reservation boundaries.
NCA 20-083 amended Title 14 Crimes & Punishment section E and W that would exempt medical marijuana license holders from being in possession of a controlled dangerous substance as long as they are in compliance under Oklahoma state law.
The legislation also establishes new law under Title 14 entitled, “Medical Marijuana Exception; Application and Limitations.”
Section A of the new law states, “it shall not be unlawful for any person to grow, process, dispense, test, possess, or use marijuana in any form in the Nation’s Indian country under a valid medical marijuana license issued by the Oklahoma State Department of Health as long as such person is in compliance with all medical marijuana license laws and regulations under Oklahoma State law.”
This action in lawmaking is credited to the Mvskoke Reservation Preservation Commission’s recommendation to provide clarity and eliminate uncertainty as to whether the Nation will enforce any criminal law against anyone who possesses a valid medical marijuana license.
“This is an excellent example of the Nation exercising its sovereignty to amend its criminal law to address public safety issues in the Mvskoke Reservation,” Principal Chief David Hill said. “Furthermore, this is a pro-business action by the Commission and commitment to individuals and entities licensed in medical marijuana endeavors throughout the reservation.”
The Commission will continue to analyze the medical marijuana issue to develop in-depth and long-term recommendations to the National Council that will identify possible regulatory and taxation authority, as well as economic development opportunities concerning medical marijuana.
