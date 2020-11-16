OKMULGEE — The Muscogee (Creek) Nation will provide meals for up to 4,000 Muscogee (Creek) families Nov. 19 with a special Thanksgiving holiday drive-thru food giveaway.
The Nation will have eight locations participating in the event. Sites include the Mvskoke Dome at the Claude Cox Omniplex in Okmulgee and the following Indian Community Centers: Muskogee, Eufaula, Bristow, Dewar, Holdenville, Okemah and Tulsa.
To obtain a package, participants must be enrolled Muscogee (Creek) Nation citizens. Each citizen must provide a citizenship card or photo or copy of that card. Citizens are limited to one box per household. Recipients are welcome to pick up and deliver a food package to another family with proof of that household’s citizenship.
Packages will include a 12-15 pound turkey, canned soup, canned vegetables, canned chicken/tuna, pasta/grains, fresh produce, etc.
The event is the second of its kind hosted by the tribe. In October, families received fresh produce, canned vegetables and soups, a variety of grains along with a protein.
“We are blessed to be able to help over 4,000 families this Thanksgiving,” MCN Tourism & Recreation Office Manager Ryan Logan said. “This event and further events will help our tribal members who may have been having to make tough decisions such as having food throughout the month or putting on a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Thanksgiving is when we show our gratitude for all the good things in our lives over the past year, so we want each of our tribal families to have the opportunity to share in such a meaningful holiday.”
“As COVID-19 has made its way through the Muscogee Nation, our priority is to ensure our citizens are taken care of, with this food we can ensure that meals are not a worry for them.”
This event would not be possible without the help of more than 100 volunteers including tribal government employees and community members. The volunteers work tirelessly filling packages one day and loading packages and directing traffic the next.
Information: Ryan Logan, (918) 732-7992 or rlogan@mcn-nsn.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.