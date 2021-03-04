Muscogee (Creek) Nation to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Safe Space Facility

OKMULGEE — The Muscogee Nation will celebrate the completion of its Safe Space Facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday. The dedication will take place at the Claude Cox Omniplex in Okmulgee at 11 a.m.
The project is the first of its kind for the tribe, instituting design and layout features that will allow the Nation to continue offering services to citizens in a safely distanced environment.
“One of the things our administration is most proud of is how different departments and individuals in our Cabinet have come together with great ideas and plans on how we operate in the future,” Principal Chief David Hill said. “The pandemic has changed so much of what we do. We’re glad that this facility caters to our need to keep our employees and citizens safe, while still delivering services.”
The 20,787-square-foot facility will feature 64 cubicle spaces for employees to remain socially distanced, and was funded from the tribe’s historic allocation of CARES Act monies. The project was a collaborative effort among Muscogee Nation Tribal Construction, Thompson Construction Inc., and New Fire Native Design Group.
“I’m so pleased to see this project come together so smoothly and efficiently, especially considering some recent historic weather we’ve had,” said MCN Secretary of Interior Affairs Jesse Allen. “It’s a testament to how well all these organizations have worked together, and our leadership’s urgency in having tribal facilities that keep our people safe.”
COVID protocols will be in place, with masks and distancing required.
