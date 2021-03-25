Muscogee (Creek) Nation to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony for PPE warehouse

OKMULGEE — The Muscogee Nation will celebrate the completion of its PPE Warehouse and Storage Facility for the General Services Administration with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday. The dedication will take place in Okmulgee at 10 a.m.
The project is the second large construction facility the tribe has completed in the last month as part of an effort to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and to build capacity moving forward for any similar circumstances.
“We’re very proud of all the efforts that have been made to respond to the pandemic, but it’s equally crucial that this Nation not waste the opportunity to prepare for the future,” Principal Chief David Hill said. “One of the things many of us have learned on the tribal, state and federal level is that we don’t want to be caught off guard if and when these situations occur.”
The 37,000-square-feet facility was another project funded from the tribe’s historic allocation of CARES Act monies and will be used to store PPE and sanitizing supplies, emergency equipment, departmental Items, some surplus, and processing the mail in a secured location.
The project was a collaborative effort among Muscogee Nation Tribal Construction, Smith and Pickel Construction, and 1Architecture Design Group.
“This is a project that we are very excited to see complete because of how badly we need it,” Muscogee Nation GSA Manager Shane Holuby said. “This will facilitate better and more efficient shipping, receiving, mail processing and the ability to store PPE supplies in a centralized location.”
Principal Chief David Hill, Second Chief Del Beaver, Speaker Randall Hicks as well as members of the National Council and construction representatives will be in attendance.
COVID protocols will be in place, with masks and distancing required.
