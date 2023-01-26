A Muskogee man who was arrested Jan. 5 on a complaint of making lewd and indecent proposals to a minor has been re-arrested on the same charges.
John Mark Lowrimore, 40, was re-arrested Tuesday and booked into the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility after the Muscogee (Creek) Nation placed a hold on him so that they could prosecute him. His bond has been set at $10,000. A court date has not been set.
Lowrimore was originally arrested Jan. 5 by Muskogee County deputies after Lowrimore arrived at QuikTrip thinking he was meeting up with a 15-year-old girl he had been messaging on Facebook. But the "girl" was Sheriff's Investigator Kile Turley.
Turley said the conversations got intense over the two-day period before Lowrimore's arrest.
"Everywhere from wanting to buy her underwear to wanting to have sex with her," he said at the time of the arrest.
Lowrimore was released from jail on his own recognizance. The Muskogee County case against Lowrimore was dismissed Wednesday.
Lowrimore had previously sought to become Muskogee's 50th mayor in 2020 and ran for a seat on Muskogee's City Council in three other elections.
Lowrimore had declared online his intentions to become a candidate for principal chief of Cherokee Nation and a Cherokee Nation Tribal Council at-large position within the weeks leading up to his initial arrest.
