Muscogee Nation announced on Monday it is dropping the word “Creek” from its name.
Tribal officials said the name “Creek” was coined by the British and was never really accurate.
"We aren't removing the great seal of the Muscogee Nation," said Brian OnTheHill, creative manager for marketing and tourism. "We're changing the general public's perception of who we are and what we do."
The nation released the news on a video it sent out on Monday.
"We are the fourth-largest tribal sovereign nation in the U.S.," OnTheHill said. "We are a huge contributor to the state's economy. We invest in our local communities."
OnTheHill went on to explain some of the reasoning behind the rebranding.
"When this alias (Creek) appears in parentheses, along side the proper name of the nation, it creates confusion amongst the general public," he said in the video. "And it is often mistaken as an interpretation of Muscogee or the two are read together as if it were one name. In order to solidify the nation's identification, and keep the connection to the tribal seal, we chose to use Muscogee as the tribe's sole name."
