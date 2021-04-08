Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department FY 2021 budget approved

OKMULGEE — The Muscogee Nation National Council passed legislation in a session on March 30. NCA 21-034 approves the Lighthorse Police Department’s comprehensive annual budget for Fiscal Year 2021 and continues to move MCN forward on its commitment to maintaining and improving public safety and law enforcement efforts for both natives and non-natives residing within the 11-county reservation following the U.S. Supreme Court’s historic ruling last July.
Before its passage, the Lighthorse Police Department had been operating on a continuing budget at FY 2020 approved amounts. The FY 2021 budget was approved with a $2.3 million increase from the previous FY.
With the newly approved budget, the Lighthorse Police Department hopes to use the increase in funds toward a number of needs brought on by the Supreme Court’s decision. Some examples of those needs include employing more deputies and pay increases for current deputies in order to remain competitive with other police departments in the surrounding areas.
“I want to thank the National Council for passing this budget and getting our Lighthorse Police the resources to continue meeting the responsibilities our reservation status requires of us,” Principal Chief David Hill said. “I’m proud of the work LHPD has done in increasing cross-deputization agreements, adding officers on the ground and taking on a greater role. This budget will stabilize their efforts and empower even more growth and progress.”
The Lighthorse Police Department has 60 cross-deputization agreements in place throughout the reservation and 64 full-time officers. Both numbers are nearly doubled from before the Supreme Court decision.
