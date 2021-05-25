Muscogee Nation receives initial recovery funds from American Rescue Plan

The Muscogee Nation government has received initial payment of Fiscal Recovery Funds of the American Rescue Plan from the U.S. Treasury in the amount of $421,354,068.50. This initial distribution was formulated through the pro rata share of the total certified tribal enrollment. The deadline for distribution of the funds is Dec. 31, 2024.
“The Muscogee Nation appreciates the Biden Administration and members of Congress passing this bipartisan relief effort for tribal nations,” Principal Chief David Hill said. “This funding allows us greater flexibility and planning, and with this amount we can meet immediate need as well as setting our Nation on a solid foundation for several generations of prosperity and progress.”
The administration and the National Council have received initial Treasury guidelines on how the funds can be utilized, with final guidance expected in July. Tribal officials will meet this week to begin discussions on a distribution plan. Muscogee citizen input on how best to disperse the funds will be sought through survey engagement before anything is finalized.
The Muscogee Nation will look to address several areas of need with the funds including, but not limited to: direct assistance, health care, housing, education, business recovery, tribal infrastructure and rural development.
The Nation will receive an additional allocation at a later date and will announce that amount when it has been finalized.
