Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame (OMHOF) will host a celebration of life musical benefit and auction to honor the late-Harley Hamm, former OMHOF manager.
Dozens of local and area musicians and bands will perform starting at 2 p.m. May 2 to pay tribute to Hamm, who died in March.
The Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame lineup will include performances by Paul Benjaman; Charlie Redd and Stanley Fary; Billy Arnett; Blue Fish; Bebo and the Evildoers; Wes Parish; Travis Fite; Boone Mendenhall; Scott & Leigh Ann Matthews; Lance Roark and the Drifters; Cowboy Jones; Ignacio Lopez; Ahna Jennings; Wild Card; Casey West and more.
“The performances will alternate between the big stage and a ‘coffee house’ acoustic venue allowing musicians to set up in one location, while music is ongoing at another,” said Mike Martin, Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame board president.
The event is free, although donations are encouraged to benefit the Hamm family. Concessions will be available.
A silent auction will offer a chance to bid on collectible music items.
Auction items include a Stevie Ray Vaughn photo autographed by members of the Tulsa Sound. Also, an iconic photo of a West Hollywood billboard promoting a 2012 Doors festival. Called “Over the Rainbow,” the image depicts the famous Rainbow Bar and Grill music venue.
The Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame is located at 401 S. Third St., at the Frisco Depot in Muskogee.
Information: (918) 687-0800.
