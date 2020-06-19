Honor Heights Park's broad field, plus a road, separated Trish Robertson from other music lovers Thursday at Symphony in the Park.
But she wasn't necessarily social distancing.
"This is where I usually sit," Rollerson said, shaded by hillside trees. "But there's usually more people up here."
Scores of concert-goers listened to the Muskogee Community Band play movie and TV show music, then watched a fireworks display at dusk.
Concert-goers pretty much stayed within socially-distanced circles, drawn more than six feet apart on the field. Concern over COVID-19 prompted Muskogee Parks and Recreation to draw the circles for family groups this year.
Rollerson, who has attended several outdoor symphonies in the past, wasn't anywhere near the circles. She said she picked her favorite spot several years ago, because she doesn't like to be overcrowded at the concert.
She said she hears the music just fine from her distant spot.
"I love the music, the stuff and variety they play," she said. "It's family oriented. It helps the community, and I love the fireworks show."
The Marion family of Checotah also picked a spot far from the circles.
"We come every year. We love it," said Aimee Marion.
She said the family hasn't gone out to any events since COVID-19 hit the area.
"But we felt this was a safe one, because it's outdoors, and we have social distance," she said. "And we actually have masks in our bag in case anyone wants to go to the banners or to concession. They know the rules."
Sandra Willems, who wore a face mask, said she appreciated the circles.
"It helps me," she said. "This is outside and the social distancing is OK."
She and her husband, John Willems, said they were especially interested in the banner auction.
Polly and Ken Underwood said they've come to about four or five Symphonies in the Park.
Ken Underwood said he loves the variety of music.
"They have jazz bands here, military bands," he said. "If it hadn't have been for the circles and the work they're doing to keep people safe, we wouldn't have come."
