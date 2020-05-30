Music to Rock the Dock at Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame

Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame will present Harley Hamm and Friends at the inaugural Rockin’ the Dock music performance Thursday.
The outdoor performance will debut on the south dock of the Frisco Depot at the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, 401 S. Third St. This represents the first of many upcoming Thursday night Rockin’ The Dock outdoor music performances. The concert is from 6 to 8 p.m.
“Bring your lawn chairs and situate your seating to social distance yourselves from others as we enjoy this new outdoor music venue,” said Mike Martin, OMHOF Board president. “Patrons also may tailgate during the performance.
“The plan is to celebrate music together and enjoy the outdoor weather, as we emerge from quarantine during the pandemic," Martin said. “The music is free, but we ask everyone to visit the tip jars on the dock stage and generously thank our performers.”
Food and beverages will be sold. The Frisco Depot will be closed to the public during this event.
Information: (918) 687-0800.
