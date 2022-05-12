Fort Gibson musician Billy Arnett, 48, was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Taft, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.
OHP Trooper Josh Lawson said the vehicle Arnett was driving veered off Old Taft Road at about 11:55 a.m. Wednesday. He said Arnett was not wearing a seat belt.
When asked if this was Billy Arnett, the musician, Lawson said yes.
Arnett has played at festivals across the Muskogee area, including Fort Gibson Sweet Corn Festival and Porter Peach Festival. He also has played at such community events as a Tree of Remembrance service in December 2019.
Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kim Martin said Arnett "was always part of the community."
"He was always willing to lend a hand, no matter what it was," she said.
Martin said Arnett offered valuable help when floods covered the Fort Gibson area in late May 2019.
"He helped with a couple of events we did," she said, listing a fundraising concert called Floodstock as an example.
"We did hamburgers one day, and he was instrumental in being there and handing them out and saying hi to everybody," she said.
Fort Gibson Mayor Tim Smith, also commander of the Frank Gladd American Legion Post 20, called Arnett "a blessing to the community."
"He loved to play his music and support the musicians," Smith said. "He'll be missed dearly. He's played for us at the corn festival and played for us at the American Legion. He was a blessing to us and always drew a local crowd."
Smith said he extended his sympathies to Arnett's family.
