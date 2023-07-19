Elegantly dressed Muskogee bluesman Shy Willie Mabry earned a reputation for supporting musicians in need, friends say.
Several musicians will return the favor with a benefit concert from 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.
Longtime Muskogee musician Craig Morgan said the benefit will help Mabry with health costs.
“I don’t know what’s wrong with him, but I know he’s not in the best health,” Morgan said. “He’s a fabulous singer. He can still sing today, but you can tell his voice is not what it was.”
The benefit will feature eight bands and will last into the evening, Morgan said. Bands are Bottoms Up from Tulsa; Home Grown; Cat Daddy, Cattone and Chicken Bone; Selby’s Band; Faunt Leroy and the Pickled Okra Playboys; Hard Lightning; Wild Card; Shy Willie and the Blues Crew.
Mabry’s band will be the last to play, at around 8 p.m., Morgan said.
“He’s been around Muskogee and played the blues around Muskogee for years,” he said.
Blues singer Selby Minner said Mabry often played benefits for many musicians who needed help.
“He’s just the real deal,” Minner said. “He used to live around Chicago for many years. He knew Muddy Waters.”
Mabry was inducted into the Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame in 2019. In a Muskogee Phoenix story about the induction, Mabry said his mother, grandmother and grandfather sang gospel, and so did he. He said blues originated from gospel.
“The trials and tribulations we went through, we sing about it in gospel and we sing about it in blues,” he said.
Minner said Mabry is a sweet man.
“We’re just proud to have him as a friend,” she said.
The heritage group Legacy Keepers R Us honored Mabry as a Muskogee Legend in 2018. He was honored for his community presence as well as his blues work. He has often participated in Muskogee parades, decked in his grand black and white attire.
“The children like seeing me in the parades,” Mabry said upon receiving the Legend award.
Morgan said Mayor Marlon Coleman is to present Mabry with a key to the city at Saturday’s concert.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.