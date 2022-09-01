Musket demonstrations planned at Fort Gibson Historic Site

FORT GIBSON — Fort Gibson Historic Site will host a living history program based on the history of musket firearms and musket demonstrations. This program will run from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 9-10.
Muskets were an important tool for soldiers and civilians in the region. The staff at Fort Gibson will detail the variety and use of muskets at the time period during which Fort Gibson was active. The program will include safe firing demonstrations and a presentation of the precise use and maintenance of the musket.
Demonstrations and programs are free with regular admission. This program will be conducted at the log palisade located on the corner of Ash and Lee streets. Other buildings open for touring are the Commissary, Bakehouse, Magazine and Barracks, as well as the many furnished rooms located within the palisade walls. Please call (918) 478-4088 for more information.
Fort Gibson Historic Site, a National Historic Landmark, is located at 907 N. Garrison Ave., in Fort Gibson. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for students aged 5-18. Active-duty military and veterans with military ID, as well as members of the OHS with membership card, enjoy free admission. Information: (918) 478-4088.
