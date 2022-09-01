Musket demonstrations planned at Fort Gibson Historic Site

Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy in the morning will become more isolated late. High near 85F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.