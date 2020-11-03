Muskogee Public Schools announced on Tuesday that the 7th & 8th Grade Academy at Ben Franklin will continue Virtual Days through Friday. District administration elected to make the move to a full week of Virtual Days following an increase in the number of students quarantined due to direct contact through contact tracing from recent positive cases at the site.
Since Oct. 26, the 7th & 8th Grade Academy has experienced six students, five in-person, who have tested positive for COVID-19 resulting in 97 students and two teachers in quarantine or self-isolation.
Earlier this week, Muskogee High School and the Early Childhood Center were put on virtual learning through Friday.
The extra three days of virtual instruction will allow a number of the quarantined MPS students to return to the classroom between Nov.9-13.
