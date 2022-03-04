OKLAHOMA CITY — Keep Oklahoma Beautiful (KOB) with OG&E Energy Corp. Oklahoma Gas and Electric (OG&E) has announced 2022 Great American Cleanup – Oklahoma’s OG&E Growth & Start Up Grant winners.
Great American Cleanup – Oklahoma (GACinOK) is part of the nation’s largest annual cleanup. Organizations across Oklahoma counties coordinate local cleanups, education and beautification projects through March, April, and May.
Participation in GACinOK is open to any individual and organization in the state of Oklahoma. GACinOK participants can apply for OG&E cash grants as well as Lowe's Sponsored Equipment grants.
City of Muskogee is one of the recipients of the 2022 OG&E Growth Grant. The City of Muskogee will use the grant to purchase more grabbers. A More Beautiful Muskogee is a nonprofit that spends its money to beautify Muskogee. The grabbers are used not only during the Azalea Clean Up, but also throughout the year through the Adopt a Street Program, and by the city work crews. The next project they are considering are water gardens planted in swales throughout the city.
To register for the Great American Cleanup – Oklahoma 2022 or learn more about KOB, visit www.keepoklahomabeautiful.com.
