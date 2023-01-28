Muskogee AARP Tax-Aide volunteers ready for tax season

Muskogee AARP Tax-Aide volunteers are preparing and e-filing both federal and state tax returns from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays from Feb. 2-April 13.

Bring with you:

• Social security cards and/or ITIN cards for taxpayer ID for every individual on your return.

• Driver's license or government-issued photo ID.

• Checking or savings account information for direct deposit.

• Previous year's tax return.

• All tax-related documents.

• Face masks are encouraged but not required.

Help is available by appointment only. Arrive 15 minutes prior to appointment. For appointment and location: (918) 924-5608.

