Muskogee Public Schools reported on Monday that one staff member at Sadler Arts Academy, one staff member at Tony Goetz Elementary at Whittier, and one High School student have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a media release.
Friday was the last day these individuals were on campus.
Students and staff who have been in direct contact with the individuals who tested positive are being notified by site administration. Direct contact means an individual was within six feet for 15 minutes or more of the person who tested positive for COVID-19.
Families at these sites were notified about these positive cases by a School Messenger call today at 4:30 p.m.
A Monday notice from Hilldale Public Schools said that one student or staff member at Hilldale High School has tested positive for COVID-19. The students, faculty members, or staff members that were in close contact with that individual have been notified and mandated to quarantine at home for 14 days from the last date of exposure.
