Muskogee Animal Shelter nears completion of expansion

A year after historic flooding occurred in eastern Oklahoma, the Muskogee Animal Shelter has nearly finished constructing its second building.
“I couldn’t tell you a date, I don’t know when (it will open),” said Philip Blair, shelter supervisor. “We’re just waiting to see. We’re trying to get the tops on all of the kennels, outside and inside, then I’m hoping we’re not too far along.”
The expansion started on July 22 last year, two months after last year’s historic flooding when the shelter took in cats and dogs from surrounding animal shelters that were in danger of flooding. The building is nearly complete, but the coronavirus pandemic has slowed the construction of the expansion, which delayed its opening.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the animal shelter had nine dogs and four cats in their shelter and four adult cats at Petco. The shelter has 21 dog pens and 14 cat pens. At its fullest, the shelter put 40 dogs in their pens.
Once the second building is open, the shelter will be able to contain more dogs and cats along with offering spay and neutering services at a discounted rate. The shelter will have 28 additional dog pens and six to 12 cat pens for holding purposes.
The construction of the animal shelter’s second building came in at $512,000. Sheddan Trust and the City of Muskogee Foundation paid for $500,000 of the costs, and the remaining costs were covered by city funds.
Blair said he would like to see a law enacted requiring Muskogee pets to be spayed and neutered, but an affordable option must first be available for Muskogee citizens. Some low-income families may qualify for free spay and neutering services after the new building is open.
Due to the pandemic, the shelter locked its doors but has allowed visits by appointment since June 1. The shelter’s busiest months usually happen between March and May, Blair said, but he also says it can be difficult to determine when the shelter will be busy.
After partnering with Fetch Fido a Flight, the Muskogee Animal Shelter sent 23 dogs to Oklahoma City on June 27 where they were flown to Oregon. As of 2 p.m. Monday, only seven of the dogs at the shelter remain unadopted. The animal shelter plans to partner with Fetch Fido a Flight once more near the end of July.
Fetch Fido a Flight sent the dogs to the Newberg Animal Shelter, Oregon Humane Society and the Safehaven Humane Society. Fetch Fido a Flight partners with animal shelters across Oklahoma and sends healthy, adoptable dogs to no-kill shelters across the United States.
Although the Muskogee Animal Shelter is not a no-kill shelter, they reported at 100% save rate between June 28 and July 4. Last year, the shelter never dropped below an 83% save rate, which was higher than the 68% save rate United States average, according to nokilladvocacycenter.org.
