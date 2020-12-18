Beginning Friday, testing services at the Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee East campus will no longer be available at that site. Anyone needing a COVID-19 swab test can visit the drive-thru location at the Muskogee County Health Department, 530 S. 34th St. They are open from 8:30 a.m.-noon, Monday-Friday. No appointment is necessary.
Muskogee-area COVID testing site update
- Submitted by Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
-
-
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
age 67. Died December 16th in Fort Smith, AR. Funeral Services December 21st at 10:00am at Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Burial at Ross Cemetery in Park Hill, OK.
Patricia Ann Willis , age 74, a resident of Alvarado, Texas, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020. Pat was born the daughter of Joseph J. and Nadine (Biswell) Hinnen on October 29, 1946 at Chillicothe, Missouri. She was united in marriage to Larry Willis on September 6,1964 at Chula Pres…
Most Popular
Articles
- Braggs teenager getting burn treatment
- Food giveaway planned for Tuesday
- Oklahoma Watch: As COVID-19 Spreads In State Prisons, Inmate Families Protest Poor Conditions
- UPDATE: Identity of man killed in collision released
- Okie from Muskogee: Retired teacher fills time with plenty of hobbies
- Giveaway in memory of late pastor
- US District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma 12.16.20
- Shooter pleads guilty in federal court
- Muskogee football coach search trimmed to six, interviews start Monday
- Two arrested after vehicle taken with child inside
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.