Beginning Friday, testing services at the Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee East campus will no longer be available at that site. Anyone needing a COVID-19 swab test can visit the drive-thru location at the Muskogee County Health Department, 530 S. 34th St. They are open from 8:30 a.m.-noon, Monday-Friday. No appointment is necessary.

