SHRM (the Society for Human Resource Management) recently awarded the Muskogee Area Human Resource Association its EXCELSilver Award for the MAHRA’s accomplishments in 2020.
The EXCEL award is given to SHRM state councils and chapters to recognize major accomplishments, strategic activities, and tactical initiatives that elevate the HR profession.
“So much of SHRM’s positive impact on our workplaces can be traced back to the dedication of our chapters and state councils like MAHRA. I’ve seen firsthand how these leaders drive meaningful changes to build workplaces where employers and employees can thrive together,” said Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., SHRM-SCP, president and chief executive officer of SHRM. “The Silver EXCEL Award not only honors MAHRA’s accomplishments in 2020, but it’s also a testament to the hard work it took to get there.”
The EXCEL Award can be earned at four levels: bronze, silver, gold and platinum. Each level has a prescribed set of requirements and accomplishments that must be met. MAHRA will receive recognition in SHRM publications and at conferences, a logo to display on its website, and information to share with its members about the significance of this award.
MAHRA Past President Josh Cotten championed partnering with OKDRS for their first virtual fall conference on employing people with disabilities and coordinated MAHRA’s participation in supporting Muskogee’s “Dream It, Do It” program.
The Muskogee Area Human Resource Association began over 45 years ago as the Muskogee Personnel Association. The chapter became a professional affiliate of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) in 1977, said MAHRA President Phyllis Spriggs, SHRM-SCP, SPHR.
For information about the Muskogee Area Human Resource Association, visit www.mahraok.shrm.org.
