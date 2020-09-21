August and September 2020 Federal Grand Juries' indictments were released Monday by United States Attorney Brian J. Kuester's office. The combined grand juries returned indictments on crimes ranging from kidnapping, weapon-related offenses, robbery, drug trafficking, child exploitation, aggravated sexual assaults, and murder in Indian Country.
Many of these cases were taken up by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District following the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court involving Jimcy McGirt. The Supreme Court ruled in July that McGirt was wrongly tried in state court because he is Native American, and the crimes he is accused of committing occurred on the Muscogee (Creek) Nation's reservation, which was never disestablished by Congress. His case, and many others, were originally filed in state court, dismissed and re-filed in U.S. District Court following the Supreme Court decision.
The following people have been charged with a federal crime or crimes by the return of an indictment by the grand jury. A grand jury indictment is a method of bringing formal charges against a defendant. A defendant is presumed innocent of the charges and may not be found guilty unless evidence establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. U.S. Sentencing Guidelines may be considered, upon conviction, by the sentencing court. Federal prison sentences are non-parolable.
JIMCY McGIRT, 71, of Wagoner County. Aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country (Three counts). McGirt is charged with three counts of sexual abuse of a minor. Allegations are, in 1996, McGirt knowingly engaged in sexual acts with a child under the age of 12.
MICHAEL WAYNE MILLER, 41, of Muskogee. Felony child abuse in Indian Country (Two counts). Miller is charged with willfully striking and injuring a child under the age of 18 in January 2019.
BRANDON EDWARD BRIDGES, 24, of Muskogee. Child neglect in Indian Country. Bridges is charged with neglecting the health, safety and welfare of children under his supervision and exposing them to the use and possession of illegal drugs and illegal activities.
KYLE JOSEPH VANNORTWICK, 35, of Muskogee. Murder in Indian Country. Vannortwick is charged with the premeditated murder of his identical twin brother, Adam Vannortwick, with a knife.
JEREMY SANUEL HOOTEN, 19, of Eufaula. Assault with a dangerous weapon in Indian Country; assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country; robbery in Indian Country; use, carry, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence; first-degree burglary in Indian Country. Hooten is charged with breaking and entering into a home and, restraining, violently assaulting, and robbing an elderly victim at gun point. In the commission of the robbery, the victim sustained lacerations to the head.
GAGE HAYDEN ROSS, 22, of Oktaha. Assault with intent to commit murder in Indian Country; assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country; assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country; use, carry and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Ross is charged with shooting a victim in the back with a firearm with intent to kill.
PATRICK DWAYNE MURPHY, 51, of Vernon. Murder in Indian Country; Murder in Indian Country in perpetration of kidnapping; kidnapping resulting in death. Murphy is charged with the kidnapping and premeditated murder of George Jacobs, on Aug. 28, 1999, with a knife.
SOLOMON LAMONT HORSECHIEF, 35, of Muskogee. Aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country (Four counts). Horsechief is charged with four counts of sexual abuse of a person under the age of 16 years old and administering intoxicants to said minor.
COLTON DELAIN EDWARDS, 19; JOBE ANTHONY TERRONEZ, 19; PHILLIP LEMONT JONES JR., 19; JAKEYVIOUS DUNE LEE KEY, 19; JAYSEA MARKARA WILLIAMS, 19, all of Haskell. Assault with intent to commit murder in Indian Country (2 counts); attempted robbery in Indian Country (2 counts); first-degree burglary in Indian Country (2 counts); assault with a dangerous weapon, with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country (2 counts); use, carry, and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence; firearms conspiracy. Edwards, Terronez, Jones Jr., Key, and Williams, allegedly used firearms to attempt to shoot, assault, and ultimately murder victims during the commission of a burglary and attempted robbery.
JOHNATHAN ZAMUDIO, 33, of Muskogee. Murder in Indian Country. Zamudio is charged with the premeditated stabbing murder of Keith Dean Boswell, while in a physical altercation with the victim outside of a Family Dollar store in the city of Muskogee.
DORION LAROY MARTIN, 28, of Muskogee. Assault with intent to commit murder in Indian Country; assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to commit bodily harm in Indian Country (Two counts); assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country; use, carry and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence; felon in possession of firearm. Martin allegedly used a firearm to attempt to shoot, assault, and ultimately murder victims by causing serious bodily injury during an altercation. Martin is further charged as a felon in possession of a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.
DAVID NEIL DUNN, 20, of Muskogee. Assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country; use, carry, and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Dunn is charged with brandishing and discharging a shortened .22 caliber rifle that resulted in a female victim sustaining gunshot wounds on Oct. 9, 2019.
JAYCE MICHAEL MOSQUITO, 33, of Okmulgee. Aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country.
CALEB TRENT HODGINS, 25, of Holdenville; TYLER SHANE GRANDSTAFF, 29, of Seminole; TYLER ROSS DEERINWATER, 29, of Holdenville. Murder in Indian Country; use, brandish, discharge, and carry a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence; assault with intent to commit murder in Indian Country (Three counts).
NATHAN JOE CHECOTAH, 26, of Okmulgee. Assault of an intimate partner and dating partner in Indian Country; assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to commit bodily harm in Indian Country.
JOSHUA RYAN GANN, 29, of Wetumka. Murder in Indian Country.
KYLE ELLIOTT LEITKA, 31, of Weleetka. Abusive sexual contact in Indian Country.
MARK KEVIN DODSON, 51; SETH HENRY THOMAS, 22, both of Okemah. Arson in Indian Country.
TOMMY RYAN GOUGE, 41, of Clearview. Murder in Indian Country.
AUSTIN DEAN McMAHAN, 21, of Okmulgee. Murder in Indian Country (Two counts).
MATTHEW ROY LAWSON, 33, of Springdale, Arkansas. Sexual exploitation of a child / use of a child to produce a visual depiction; possession of certain material involving the sexual exploitation of a minor.
DIAMOND LEVI BRITT, 25, of Henryetta. Murder in Indian Country.
MARTHA CHRISTINE SIMPSON, 44, of Broken Arrow; JABAICA LEE TECUMSEH, 40, of Okmulgee; TOMMY GLEN TECUMSEH, 33, of Okmulgee. Murder in Indian Country.
CAMERON AUSTIN BURGESS, 22, of Morris. Assault resulting in substantial bodily injury to a spouse, intimate partner, or dating partner in Indian Country; assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country; use, carry, and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
DENNIS DEWAYNE CANTRELL, 29, of McAlester. Possession with intent to distribute heroin; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; possession of firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; felon in possession of a firearm; possession of heroin and methamphetamine with intent to distribute; felon in possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime.
MIKE AVERY THOMPSON JR., 30, of Okemah Assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to commit bodily harm in Indian Country; assault resulting in serious bodily Injury in Indian Country.
NELSON ONARO, D.O., 67, of McAlester. Unlawful Distribution and Dispensing of Controlled Substances (24 counts).
JOSHUA RYAN GREEN, 30, of Okemah. Murder in Indian Country (Two counts); arson in Indian Country.
KYLE JOE MAXWELL, 26, of Weleetka. Robbery in Indian Country.
MATTHEW WEST NIX, 33, of Morris. Involuntary manslaughter in Indian Country.
STEPHEN JACK NELSON, 32, of McAlester. Assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to commit bodily harm in Indian Country.
RAITHIELE ROBINSON, 46; SKY ANGEL WRIGHT, 25, both of Broken Arrow. Murder in Indian Country in perpetration of robbery; attempted robbery; conspiracy.
