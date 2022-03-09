Muskogee Area Quilters’ Guild will have their monthly meeting Thursday at Grace Episcopal Church located at Sixth and Court streets. MAQG is open to quilters of all ages and welcomes all styles of quilts and quilted projects. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. with optional snacks provided by members. Meetings begin at 6:30 p.m. and always includes a program, and show and tell.
editor's pick
Muskogee Area Quilters’ Guild to meet
- Submitted
-
-
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
59, departed this life on February 28, 2022 from Muskogee. Visitation Thursday 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. His Final Tribute, Friday, 11:00 AM, St. Mark Baptist Church in Muskogee biglowfunerals.com
after 92 years, left us on 2/26/2022 in Muskogee. Visitation 3/09/2022 from 1PM to 6PM, at the funeral home. His Final Hour, 3/10/2022 at 12PM, the Chapel of Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc.,- Muskogee biglowfunerals.com
74, of Muskogee, departed life on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Service of Memory will commence on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 2:30 PM in The People's Chapel of Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors,Inc.- Muskogee biglowfunerals.com
Most Popular
Articles
- Federal jury convicts Muskogee man of murder, robbery
- King gives 30-day notice for transcript release
- Make it 18: Fort Gibson headed back to state again
- Students get more than $260,000 at Premium Show and Sale
- Fire ravages Ark of Faith
- Band queen, king longtime friends
- Three police officers, suspect shot in altercation
- Prep baseball: Hilldale hurler tosses no-hitter
- Heifers, steers strut their stuff at livestock show
- Jones files with state Supreme Court to halt election to replace Inhofe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.