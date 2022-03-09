Muskogee Area Quilters’ Guild will have their monthly meeting Thursday at Grace Episcopal Church located at Sixth and Court streets. MAQG is open to quilters of all ages and welcomes all styles of quilts and quilted projects. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. with optional snacks provided by members. Meetings begin at 6:30 p.m. and always includes a program, and show and tell.

