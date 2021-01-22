Congratulations to four Muskogee-area residents who earned medals at Oklahoma School for the Blind’s eighth Oklahoma Regional Cane Quest competition in Muskogee.
Julia Cisneros, a seventh-grader from Muskogee, earned a bronze medal in the Explorers category for competitors in grades seven-nine.
Skyler Moore, an eighth-grader also from Muskogee, earned a gold medal in the same category.
Two competitors earned Top Scouts awards for grades three-six: fourth-grader Avery Dollar from Muskogee and fifth-grader Payton Crum from Porum.
All the medalists are OSB students. They competed to earn points and win prizes with 31 other cane users from across the state.
Traditionally, Cane Quest occurs on a single day in Muskogee. This year, OSB organizers adapted to safely hold the event in spite of COVID-19.
Students in seventh through 12th grades are judged on their use of appropriate cane skills and travel techniques on downtown routes, while younger contestants in third through sixth grades compete in a variety of travel tasks on the OSB campus.
“This year was markedly different,” said Faye Miller, OSB certified orientation and mobility instructor (COMS) and Cane Quest regional organizer. “Contestants worked one-on-one with an OSB COMS either in person or virtually.”
“The contest took several weeks to complete instead of just one day of fun, and contestants had to wait to see how they fared against their peers,” Miller said.
Scoring criterion changed to accommodate the virtual format.
“Instead of outdoor routes in the community, contestants competed indoors and were scored on a variety of specialized cane techniques,” Miller said. “They followed multiple-step directions to demonstrate their understanding of spatial concepts and used lateral and cardinal directions to locate targets as well as techniques for traveling with human guides.”
Lateral directions use an understanding of the left and right sides of competitors’ bodies.
They must also keep track of their spatial relationship to cardinal directions, which represent north, south, east, and west.
“We made the commitment to continue Cane Quest in 2020 because this important competition helps students demonstrate mobility skills and make the connection between efficient cane travel and independence,” OSB Superintendent Rita Echelle said.
Cane Quest contestants will receive T-shirts, goodie bags, certificates and prizes when in-person learning resumes at Oklahoma School for the Blind later in January.
OSB is a division of the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services.
The Oklahoma School for the Blind is a fully accredited public school that offers a complete educational program, tuition free, for blind and visually impaired students from pre-school through high school. Residential and commuter students meet all state-mandated education requirements and receive specialized instruction in Braille, orientation and mobility, optimum use of low vision, adaptive equipment technology and tactile graphic skills not readily available at other public schools in the state. As the statewide resource for the education of blind and visually impaired students, OSB also provides thousands of hours of free services each year for students attending local public schools, their families and local school staff.
For information about OSB or Cane Quest, phone toll free (877) 229-7136 or visit http://osb.k12.ok.us/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.