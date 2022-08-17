After a two-year hiatus, the Muskogee Art Guild will begin offering Art and Fun classes from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every second Tuesday of the month, beginning Sept. 13. These two-hour sessions take place at the Guild's studio/gallery, newly located at 106 S. Main St., in the Hoopes Hardware Building. During each session, an instructor will lead you in the creation of a piece of art and teach transferrable techniques. The cost is $35 for members, $40 non-members, with all materials provided.
featured
Muskogee Art Guild schedules Art and Fun Classes
- Submitted by Muskogee Art Guild
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Muskogee Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2022 announced
- Muskogee couple charged with child neglect appear in court
- Muskogee man injured in motorcycle crash
- Two Checotah residents injured in single-vehicle crash
- Big fifth helps Hilldale past Wagoner in fastpitch opener for both
- Connors hires Foreman as interim softball coach as Howard leaves
- Muskogee student concludes summer of research at OMRF
- Accused 'Daisy Doe' killer to appear in court this week
- Head coach turns defensive: Hilldale’s Blevins takes on d-coordinator task after departure
- Agenda — Muskogee Public Schools Special meeting
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.