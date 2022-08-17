Muskogee Art Guild schedules Art and Fun Classes

 George Fulk guides the first session on Sept. 13 with this oil painting.

 SUBMITTED

After a two-year hiatus, the Muskogee Art Guild will begin offering Art and Fun classes from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every second Tuesday of the month, beginning Sept. 13. These two-hour sessions take place at the Guild's studio/gallery, newly located at 106 S. Main St., in the Hoopes Hardware Building. During each session, an instructor will lead you in the creation of a piece of art and teach transferrable techniques. The cost is $35 for members, $40 non-members, with all materials provided.  

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video