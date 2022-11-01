Muskogee Art Guild's annual Open Judged Show & Sale kicks off Thursday

The show will open from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, with a reception at the Muskogee Art Guild Inc. Studio & Gallery, 106 S. Main St.
The winners of the top three placing pieces in each of the seven categories will be announced along with the best of show $300 prize. We will also have a People’s Choice category for you to cast your vote for your favorite entry, too.
The show is OPEN and FREE to the public on Friday and Saturday, and also from Nov. 8-11 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. each day.
Come see oil paintings, as well as pastels, acrylics, watercolors, graphics, photography, 3-D art and mixed media. Artwork will be available for purchase, so…don't miss this early holiday shopping opportunity.
If you go
WHAT: Muskogee Art Guild's Annual Open Judged Show & Sale!
WHEN: Reception – Thursday, 5-7 p.m.; the Show & Sale will be Friday and Saturday, and also from Nov. 8-11 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. each day.
