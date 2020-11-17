Muskogee attorney elected to state Bar Board of Governors

OKLAHOMA CITY – Benjamin R. Hilfiger will serve a three-year term on the Oklahoma Bar Association’s Board of Governors starting January 2021. He will be part of the OBA’s 17-member Board of Governors, which meets monthly and governs the association.
He will represent Supreme Court Judicial District Seven that consists of Adair, Cherokee, Creek, Delaware, Mayes, Muskogee, Okmulgee and Wagoner counties.
Hilfiger is an attorney at the Muskogee law firm of Cook and Hilfiger, where he practices primarily in the areas of criminal and family law. He has an undergraduate degree from the University of Oklahoma and a master’s degree from Oklahoma City University, and he received his Juris Doctor degree from the Loyola University New Orleans College of Law in 2019.
As 2020 president-elect, Michael C. Mordy of Ardmore will fill the role of president. James R. Hicks of Tulsa will serve as 2021 president-elect, and Charles E. Geister III of Oklahoma City will serve as vice president. Oklahoma City attorney Susan B. Shields, the current OBA president, will remain on the OBA Board of Governors for one year as immediate past president.
Also elected to the OBA Board of Governors to represent their respective Supreme Court judicial district are Michael R. Vanderburg of Ponca City and Richard D. White Jr. of Tulsa. They will serve three-year terms. Kara I. Smith of Oklahoma City will also serve a three-year term as a member at large, and April J. Moaning of Oklahoma City will serve a one-year term as OBA Young Lawyers Division chairperson.
New officers and Board of Governors members will take office Jan. 1, 2021. OBA leadership roles are voluntary positions in which lawyers serve while continuing to practice law.
The 18,000-member Oklahoma Bar Association, headquartered in Oklahoma City, was created by the Oklahoma Supreme Court to advance the administration of justice and to foster and maintain learning, integrity, competence, public service and high standards of conduct among Oklahoma’s legal community.
