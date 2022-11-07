Muskogee High School's Rougher Regiment band has been invited to march in the 2023 AutoZone Liberty Bowl.
Members, parents, school officials and supporters must begin 14 months of raising money and saving money to make the 353-mile trip. The AutoZone Liberty Bowl Football Classic, which pits the Southeast Conference with the Big 12, is played between Christmas and New Year's Day in Memphis, Tennessee.
MHS Band Director Mike Sisco made the announcement Monday night at a meeting of band parents and band members. People cheered upon hearing the news.
"We're definitely going to hit the road and try to get some funds built up," Sisco said. "This is to kind of get the ball rolling, 14 months in advance."
Sisco made a rough estimate that the trip — counting transportation, lodging, food and admission — could cost $900 to $1,000 per band member, "and you're talking probably about 130 kids."
Parents who want to attend will have to raise money, as well. Sisco said the band will help families afford the trip.
"I don't want this to be 'my family can afford it so I get to go, or my family can't afford it so we can't go,'" Sisco told ban members and parents. "I want this to be a collective effort to where we are raising money."
He said he is meeting with the local AutoZone about getting with the corporate office to help with funding. He said he also is meeting with other potential sources.
The Liberty Bowl band trip would include a performance with other bands in the Liberty Bowl halftime show and in a Beale Street Parade, as well as football game tickets and admission to a professional rodeo. The band also competes in the Battle of the Bands Field Show Competition and can go to an exclusive awards ceremony, dinner and dance.
"The Liberty Bowl is a big deal," he said. "This is a stepping stone — if we do a good job, they write a letter of recommendation — to get you into the Rose Bowl parade or the Macy's Parade."
Sisco said he had applied for the Liberty Bowl invite earlier this year and received a unanimous invitation from Bowl officials.
"We have to fill out the band's history, what they've done this year, accomplishments," he said. "We had to send a recording of our performance from this year, and that's what pretty much made it unanimous."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.