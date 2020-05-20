OKLAHOMA CITY — Billy Taylor, with Armstrong Bank in Muskogee, was elected to serve on the Oklahoma Bankers Association’s board of directors by the OBA membership on Tuesday. His election was part of the OBA’s annual business meeting, conducted by video conference.
Taylor will serve a three-year term on the OBA Board of Directors.
The OBA represents approximately 200 banks across the state and serves as the primary advocate for the banking industry. It’s also heavily involved in continuing education for bankers, fraud training and prevention as well as legal and compliance services and communications for its member banks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.