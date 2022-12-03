Muskogee Board of County Commissioners -- AGENDA

WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Purchase orders, monthly reports approval of the of the minutes of the Nov. 28 regular meeting.

• Application & Utility Permit from RWD 20 for a road bore in District 3 at the following location: 2740 S. 184th St. West.

• Appointment of Rowdy Fewel to the Muskogee City-County Port Authority Board and the Muskogee City-County

Trust Port Authority.

•  Calendar Year 2023 County Dues for the National Association of Counties, (NACO), in the amount of $1,420.00.

8. Discussion & / or possible action regarding Declaration of Surplus from Emergency Management for the following equipment: (1) Gas 15,000 Watt Generator, serial # 12117.

•  Resolution for Disposing of Equipment for Emergency Management for the following equipment: (1) Gas 15,000 Watt Generator, serial # 12117.

•  County Utility Permits.

9:30

Bid – Election Board Printing of Ballots – Bid #53

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video