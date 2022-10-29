Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — AGENDA

WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and approval of minutes of Oct. 24 regular meeting.
• Burn ban.
• Medical Service Contract between the Sheriff's Office and Michael S. Smith, Nurse Practitioner.
• Application and Utility permit from B & H Construction for natural gas pipeline at 1200 E. 83rd St. S.
• Application and Utility permit from Okmulgee Rural Water District #20 for a water line at 4321 N. 224th St. W.
• Agreement between Mountain View Volunteer Fire Department and Muskogee City County E911 Trust Authority.
• Construction of Equipment Shed for District 1.
• Construction of Equipment Shed for District 2.
• Construction of Equipment Shed for District 3.
• Payment for Equipment Shed for District 1 from ARPA account.
• Payment for Equipment Shed for District 2 from ARPA account.
• Payment for Equipment Shed for District 3 from ARPA account.
• Payment from ARPA Account from damage sustained from recent flooding events at the Muskogee County ORV Park.
• Appointing Caleb Brewer Muskogee County EMS Board of Director for the term of 5 years beginning January 1, 2023.
• Appointing Jerry Milsap Muskogee County EMS Board of Director for the term of 5 years beginning January 1, 2023.
• Authorize Laurel Havens to explore funding opportunities through federal agencies for the purchase of radios to be used by the emergency services.
• Resolution to applyMuskogee County's share of the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund.
• Resolution to name a new bridge in District 2 the J.W. Jones Bridge, located on 153rd Street, 2 miles west of U.S. 64.
Commented
