Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — AGENDA

WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports approval of the of the minutes of the Nov. 21 regular meeting.
• Resolution for Muskogee County. Muskogee County is requesting authorization to make purchases utilizing the Helping Governments Across The Country (H-GAC). OK Statue Title 19 sec 1501 par. P states: counties may participate in a nationwide purchasing program sponsored by the national association representing counties and local cooperative procurement agreements entered into by the counties and other jurisdictions or any other competitively bid nationwide purchasing program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.