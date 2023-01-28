Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — Agenda

WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of Jan. 23, 2023 regular meeting.
• Appointment of Wayne Lawson to the Mountain View Volunteer Fire Department Board of Directors, to fulfill the remainder of Don Daily’s term as board member.
• Utilizing the Deductible Fund for a District 1 Claim on a mulcher in the amount of $18,987.78
• Utilizing the Deductible Fund for a Sheriff’s Dept. Claim on a 2021 Ford Police Interceptor VIN#1FM5K8AB7MGA24867 in the amount of $14,318.55
• Modification of Muskogee County Treasurer’s Office Quadient Lease #N22101350 with OMECORP Genesis Business Systems.
• Implement a selection committee for the sake of making recommendations for appointments of board members to Muskogee County Volunteer Fire Departments.
• District 1 Declaration of Surplus for the following equipment: (1) Impact Wrench, ID#659.99
• District 1 Resolutions for Disposing of Equipment for the following items: Gasoline fuel pump, no serial #; (1) Echo concrete saw, serial #358583; (1) Stanley breaker drill jack hammer, serial #8D106; (1) Cement mixer, no serial #; (1) Air compressor, serial #459242K09162818; (1) Ingersol air compressor, serial #1027686; (1) 5' Brush hog, no serial #; (1) Woods ditch bank mower, serial number #1271909; (1) Monroe sand spreader, serial #1MD103850ES; (1) Kaufman backhoe trailer, no serial #; (1) Starlite 20' bumper trailer, serial #13Y5S202070099; (1) Starlite 16' bumper trailer, serial #77-1623AC; (1) 1999 Starlite flatbed trailer, serial #13YFD2525XC073270; (1) 1991 Freightliner FL 120, serial #2FUY3ECB4MR504745; (1) 1997 Ford F350XL Crew cab, serial #1FTJW35H2VEC05316; (1) 1997 Chevrolet 1/2 on short bed pickup, Serial #1GCEC14WZ180010.
• Enter into Executive Session with Dylan Lucht; Larry Edwards, District Attorney; Polly Irving, County Clerk and Sheila Harrison, County Clerk 1st Deputy, for the purpose of discussing County Health Insurance. Re: Oklahoma State Statute Title 25 Chapter 8 §307 B.
• Return from Executive Session and reconvene in open meeting.
• Discuss in Executive Session regarding County Health Insurance: Re: Oklahoma State Statute Title 25 Chapter 8 §307 B.
• Discuss an Engagement Letter with the Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector’s Office for county related matters.
• Bids: Floor Repairs for the County Election Board – Bid#54
