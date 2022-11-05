Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — AGENDA

WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and approval of minutes of Oct. 31 regular meeting.
• Contract for Labor with American Native International for the construction of an Equipment Shed for District 1.
• Contract for Labor with American Native International for the construction of an Equipment Shed for District 2.
• Contract for Labor with American Native International for the construction of an Equipment Shed for District 3.
• Change order for flooring in the Treasurer’s Office.
• Application & Utility Permit from Oklahoma Natural Gas for a road bore at the following location: Gulick Street and E. 53rd St. S.
• Application & Utility Permit from Oklahoma Natural Gas for a road bore at the following location: 10012 S. 24th W.
• Authorization for payment from the ARPA Account to the City of Muskogee, in the amount of $651,800.00, for the John T. Griffin Industrial Park Project.
• Declaration of Surplus from District 1 for the following property: (1) Bob-Cat Skid Steer, Inventory ID#D345-0109; (1) 1991 Freightliner FL 120, Inventory ID# D302-142.
• Quarterly update from Darla Heller with Workforce Development.
• Authorization of payment from the ARPA Account to correct the payment on PO#6125 in Fiscal Year 22.
