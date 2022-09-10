Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — AGENDA

WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 8:15 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Purchase orders, monthly reports and approval of minutes of Aug. 22 regular meeting.

• Location change to an expenditure from the ARPA Account for the District 2 that was approved 9/6/2022.

• Resolution for Disposition of Equipment from Emergency Management for the following item: (1) John Deere Gator off-road utility vehicle.

