Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — AGENDA

WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of Dec. 19, 2022 regular meeting.

• Resolution for EFT (Electronic Funds Transfer) payments.

• Agreement between the Assessor’s Office and Dirt Road Data for Data entry services.

• District 3 purchase of a Kubota compact track loader SVL97-2, from ARPA Funds, in the amount of $76,683.39.

• District 3 purchase of a Kubota KX08045 Super Series Excavator, from CARES Fund, in the amount of $115,276.10.

• District 3 purchase of a Road Widener shoulder widener from Van Keppel, off of State Contract, in the amount of $63,710.80.

• District 3 purchase of a Road Widener shoulder roller attachment, off of State Contract, in the amount of $57,879.00.

