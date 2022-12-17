Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — Agenda

county seal

WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 8:15 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Purchase Orders, monthly reports and minutes of Dec. 12, 2022 regular meeting and Dec. 9, 2022 special meeting.

• Bid #52, flooring for County Clerk’s Office.

• Agreement between Buckhorn Fire Dept. & the Muskogee City/County E911 Authority.

• Agreement between Keefeton Fire Dept. & the Muskogee City/County E911 Authority.

• Proposal from KONE for repairs on the skybridge elevator.

• Six Months Bids – Bid #51.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video