Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — Agenda

WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 8:15 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Purchase Orders, monthly reports and minutes of Dec. 12, 2022 regular meeting and Dec. 9, 2022 special meeting.
• Bid #52, flooring for County Clerk’s Office.
• Agreement between Buckhorn Fire Dept. & the Muskogee City/County E911 Authority.
• Agreement between Keefeton Fire Dept. & the Muskogee City/County E911 Authority.
• Proposal from KONE for repairs on the skybridge elevator.
• Six Months Bids – Bid #51.
