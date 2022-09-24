Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — AGENDA

WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 8:15 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and approval of minutes of Sept. 19 regular meeting and the Sept. 20 emergency meeting.
• Installation of a window in the Election Board.
• Payment for the installation of a window in the Election Board out of the ARPA account.
• Addition of an auto attendant line to the monthly Dobson phone bill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.