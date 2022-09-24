Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — AGENDA

WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 8:15 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Purchase orders, monthly reports and approval of minutes of Sept. 19 regular meeting and the Sept. 20 emergency meeting.

• Installation of a window in the Election Board.

• Payment for the installation of a window in the Election Board out of the ARPA account.

• Addition of an auto attendant line to the monthly Dobson phone bill.

