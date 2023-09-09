WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Sept 5, 2023.
• County Road Use/Maintenance and Repair agreement.
• Request for conveyance from the Town of Warner for the following property: Warner OT the South 20’ of Lot 10 & all of Lot 11 Block 41.
• Expenditure from the ARPA Account for replacement of a 55’ span steel bridge on 93rd Street. Re: FY23 Bid #65.
• Expenditure from the ARPA Account for earthwork, roads, and approaches for a 55’ span steel bridge on 93rd Street. Re: 6 months bid
• Expenditure from the ARPA Account for hauling for a 55’ span steel bridge on 93rd Street. Re: 6 months bid
• Acceptance of the FY23 Annual Report from the District Attorney for the Drug Asset Forfeiture account.
• Service Agreement between the Muskogee County Assessor and ACT for licenses, support, and services.
• 324-A Claim Form for Smith Ferry Road Project, JP#35987(04).
• Letter of Agency, (LOA), between the OSU Extension Office and Dobson Communications.
• Resolution to choose the engineer responsible for bridge inspections.
