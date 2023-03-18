Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — Agenda

WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the March 13, 2023 regular meeting.
• Quotes and/or agreements from Cintas and Superior Linen for mats for the Courthouse Complex.
• Request by the Mountain View Board of Director to appoint Darian Cantrell to serve as a board member.
• Application & Utility Permit for a road crossing permit at the following location in District 3: 1 mile South of Wainwright Rd. and 164th St.
• Invoice from APS FireCo. to be paid from FY 2023 ARPA funds in the amount of $19240.31. Expenditure was previously approved from FY 2022 but unpaid.
• Resolution To Approve Participation in TEVA-Allergen-CVS-WALGREENS-WALMART settlement agreements.
• Resolution designating Deputy Emergency Management Director Carrie Wages as receiving officer for Keefeton Volunteer Fire Department, Buckhorn Volunteer Fire Department, Brushy Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, And Mountain View Volunteer Fire Department and authorizing the same to ensure all necessary goods and services for the general maintenance and operation such departments purchased with county funds are received by the same.
WHEREAS, the County Central Purchasing Act (19 OS § 1500 et seq.) requires that each county institution, department, officer, and employee make use of the County Purchasing Agent when making purchases for the county.
WHEREAS, the County Central Purchasing Act (19 OS § 1500 et seq.) requires that purchases by the County Purchasing Agent must be accounted for by a receiving officer.
WHEREAS, the County Central Purchasing Act (19 OS § 1500 et seq.) requires the County to designate receiving officers for each county institution, department, officer.
WHEREAS, the Keefeton Volunteer Fire Department, Buckhorn Volunteer Fire Department, Brushy Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, and Mountain View Volunteer Fire Department are each Title 19 County Fire Departments organized pursuant to 19 OS § 351(D) and are subject to the County Central Purchasing Act (19 OS § 1500 et seq.).
Now, therefore, be it resolved by the Board Of County Commissioners of Muskogee County that:
Section 1.
Pursuant to 19 OS §§ 1501 and 1503, Deputy Emergency Management Director Carrie Wages is designated receiving officer for Keefeton Volunteer Fire Department, Buckhorn Volunteer Fire Department, Brushy Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, and Mountain View Volunteer Fire Department. Such receiving officer shall ensure all necessary goods and services for the general maintenance and operation of Keefeton Volunteer Fire Department, Buckhorn Volunteer Fire Department, Brushy Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, and Mountain View Volunteer Fire Department purchased with county funds are receiving by the same.
