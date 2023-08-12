WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Aug. 7, 2023 regular meeting.
• Resolution to request equipment for the FY24 County Road Machinery and Equipment Revolving Fund.
• Appointment of Jeff Smith, Emergency Management Director to be responsible for maintenance employees.
• Invoice from Eastern Oklahoma Development Dist. for FY24 Annual Membership Dues, in the amount of $7,112.00.
• Hazard Mitigation Assistance Grant with the State of Oklahoma Dept. of Emergency Management, Homeland Security, & Muskogee County.
• Second amendment to the Muskogee City-County Enhanced 911 Trust Authority indenture.
• Surplus of equipment from the Sherriff’s Office.
• Bids: 19 HP Pump & Console, Haskell Fire Dept. – Bid #1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.