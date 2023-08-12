WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Aug. 7, 2023 regular meeting.

• Resolution to request equipment for the FY24 County Road Machinery and Equipment Revolving Fund.

• Appointment of Jeff Smith, Emergency Management Director to be responsible for maintenance employees.

• Invoice from Eastern Oklahoma Development Dist. for FY24 Annual Membership Dues, in the amount of $7,112.00.

• Hazard Mitigation Assistance Grant with the State of Oklahoma Dept. of Emergency Management, Homeland Security, & Muskogee County.

• Second amendment to the Muskogee City-County Enhanced 911 Trust Authority indenture.

• Surplus of equipment from the Sherriff’s Office.

• Bids: 19 HP Pump & Console, Haskell Fire Dept. – Bid #1

