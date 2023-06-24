WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the June 20, 2023 regular meeting and June 22, 2023 special meeting.
• Service Agreement between KELLPRO for the County Clerk’s in the amount of $35,424.20.
• Service Agreement between Muskogee County Sheriff Department and Muskogee City County E911 Trust Authority in the amount of $133,022.49
• Memorandum of Understanding. For Services between Muskogee County Detention Center, and Green Country Behavioral Health Services. This Memorandum of Understanding represents a collaboration between Muskogee County Detention Center, and Green Country Behavioral HealthServices, for the purpose of providing jail-based competency restoration services as defined by Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS) in the Jail-Based Project.
• Fiscal Year 2023/2024 for District 3 appointing the following, John Adams-Deputy Commissioner, Hayden Wright-Assistant Road Foreman, Terry Wright-Purchasing Officer, Tommy Bagwell-Assistant Purchasing Officer, Tammy Venable-Receiving Officer, Terry Wright-Assistant Receiving Officer, Terry Wright-Inventory Officer, Tammy Venable-Assistant Inventory Officer, John Adams-Safety Director.
• Avery Frix regarding Tourism & Economic Development in Muskogee County.
• Quadient Leasing USA Lease and Muskogee County Assessor’s office for a IX-5 Series Base W/Autofeeder, Sealer, Catcha Tray, IXWP10.
• Use of ARPA Funds for a drainage project on 25th Street in District 1 for an amount up to $30,000.
• Studie Office Systems contract with the Court Clerk’s Office number MCDCC2324-2 FOR Copystar CS-1815, serial #XQF4802461.
• Studie Office Systems contract with the Court Clerk’s Office number MCDCC2324-3 FOR Copystar CS-1815, serial #XQF4802329.
• Studie Office Systems contract with the Court Clerk’s Office number MCDCC2324-4 for Kyocera M2040, serial #VCE2909743.
• Studie Office Systems contract with the Court Clerk’s Office number MCDCC2324-5 for Kyocera M2535dn, serial #LV25Y27139.
• Studie Office Systems contract with the Court Clerk’s Office number MCDCC2324-6 for Copystar CS-6002i, serial #VFA8902067.
• Studie Office Systems contract with the Court Clerk’s Office number MCDCC2324-7 for Brother Intellafax 4100e, serial #BROM2J421435.
• Lease and Maintenance Agreement between the Muskogee County Assessor’s Office and DotCom Leasing-Preferred Business Systems for two copiers.
• Dirt Road Data contract with the Muskogee County Assessor’s Office for data entry services.
• FY2024 KELLPRO Software and Service Agreement for purchase order program and time clock program for the County Treasurer’s Office.
• FY2024 Quadient Leasing Government Product Lease Agreement for postage/mailing system and scale for the County Treasurer’s Office.
• FY2024 JD Young Guaranteed Maintenance Service Agreement and Cost Per Image Agreement for printers and copier for the County Treasurer’s Office.
• FY2024 Investment Policy for Muskogee County.
• FY2024 Bank Resolution for Muskogee County.
• FY2024 Resale Property Fund Financial Statement for the County Treasurer’s Office.
• FY2024 KELLPRO Software and Service Agreement for the Assessor’s Office.
• FY2024 KELLPRO Software and Service Agreement for District 2.
