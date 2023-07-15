WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the July 3, 2023 regular meeting.
• Indigent Burial Contract with Lescher Millsap Funeral Home.
• Take off the table Bid # 74 - mowing for the Treasurer’s Office.
• Bid # 74 - mowing for the Treasurer’s Office.
• Invoice from ACCO for yearly association dues.
• Hearing a petition for the taking in of the following road in District 2: W 60th PL S 925' OF ROADWAY legally described as: Commencing at the SE/C, Thence N01°44’11”W 1322.83 S88°43’04”W 70 to P.O.B. Thence S01°59’09”E 69.35 S88°42’41”W 1251.62 N01°39’26”W 60 N88°42’41”E 1091.85 N01°40’42”W 9.35 N88°43’04”E 159.77 To P.O.B. S22 T14N R18E, Muskogee County, Oklahoma
• Road Acceptance resolution for the following road in District 2: W 60th PL S 925' OF ROADWAY legally described as: Commencing at the SE/C, Thence N01°44’11”W 1322.83 S88°43’04”W 70 to P.O.B. Thence S01°59’09”E 69.35 S88°42’41”W 1251.62 N01°39’26”W 60 N88°42’41”E 1091.85 N01°40’42”W 9.35 N88°43’04”E 159.77 To P.O.B. S22 T14N R18E, Muskogee County, Oklahoma
• County Action Report to take the following road in Dist. 2 into County Inventory: following road in District 2: W 60th PL S 925' OF ROADWAY legally described as: Commencing at the SE/C, Thence N01°44’11”W 1322.83 S88°43’04”W 70 to P.O.B. Thence S01°59’09”E 69.35 S88°42’41”W 1251.62 N01°39’26”W 60 N88°42’41”E 1091.85 N01°40’42”W 9.35 N88°43’04”E 159.77 To P.O.B. S22 T14N R18E, Muskogee County, Oklahoma.
• District 3 purchase of a Kubota Commercial Gas Zero Turn Mower, off of state wide contract #SW0196NE, in the amount of $10,454.115.
• Application & Utility Permit for a road bore in District 3 at the following location: 9126 W 20th St N Muskogee
• Application & Utility Permit for a road bore in District 3 at the following location: 8114 W 43rd St Muskogee, OK
• Juvenile Detention Contract with Western Plains Youth & Family Services, Inc.
• Extension update from Todd Trennepohl with OSU Extension Office.
• Executive Session for the purpose of discussing Keefeton Fire Volunteer Department vs. Board of County Commissioners, Case # CV-23-185. Confidential communications between a public body and it’s attorney concerning a pending litigation, claim, or action if the public body, with the advice of its attorney, determines that disclosure will seriously impair the ability of the public body to process the claim or conduct a pending investigation, litigation, or proceeding in the public interest; RE: Title 19, Chapter 8, § 307 B 4
• Adjourn Executive Session, return to regular meeting, and take any appropriate action concerning Keefeton Volunteer Fire Department vs Board of County Commissioners, Case # CV-23-185. Re: Title 19, Chapter 8, § 307 B 4
