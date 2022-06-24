Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — Agenda

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 8:15 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the June 21 regular meeting the two June 23 emergency meeting.
• Project agreement between Muskogee County and ODOT for construction of the Smith Ferry Road Industrial Access Project.
• Resolution concerning the ACCO Self Insured Group (SIG) Property & Liability coverage for Muskogee County.
• Selection of payment option for the ACCO Self Insured Group (SIG) Property & Liability coverage for Muskogee County.
• Authorization of expenditure from the ARPA account to pay for repairs to the County Jail roof.
• Resolution for disposing of equipment from Emergency Management: HP fax, copy, printing machine, serial # CN59F7M2HR.
• Authorization of payment from the Rainy Day Cash Fund for District 1 purchase of steel in the amount of $73,867.20.
• Project agreement with ODOT for the construction of an Industrial Access Project for an access road serving Griffin Industrial Park, Project NO. SAP-251D(147), J/P NO. 35987(04).
• Correctional Communications Services Agreement between the Sheriff's Office and City Tele-Coin Company, Inc.
• Unattainable Lien Waiver for JP No. 33054(04), located on 224th St. in District 3.
