Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — Agenda

county

WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Feb 13, 2023 regular meeting.

• Hazard Mitigation Grant.

• Muskogee County Fire Sales Tax Purchasing and Accounting Guidelines and Procedures.

• District 1 resolutions for disposing of equipment for the following items: one five-foot brush hog, no serial number; Woods ditch bank mower, serial No. 1271909.

• Application and utility permit for a road cut in District 3 by Muskogee County Rural Water District No. 3 on 194th Street South, one-half mile north of US 62.

• Sheriff to submit a 90-day notice to end its food service contract with Tiger Correctional Services.

Bids:

• Truck for Emergency Management, Bid No. 55.

• Request for qualifications — Emergency Management, bid No. 56.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video