Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — Agenda

WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Feb 13, 2023 regular meeting.
• Hazard Mitigation Grant.
• Muskogee County Fire Sales Tax Purchasing and Accounting Guidelines and Procedures.
• District 1 resolutions for disposing of equipment for the following items: one five-foot brush hog, no serial number; Woods ditch bank mower, serial No. 1271909.
• Application and utility permit for a road cut in District 3 by Muskogee County Rural Water District No. 3 on 194th Street South, one-half mile north of US 62.
• Sheriff to submit a 90-day notice to end its food service contract with Tiger Correctional Services.
Bids:
• Truck for Emergency Management, Bid No. 55.
• Request for qualifications — Emergency Management, bid No. 56.
