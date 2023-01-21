Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — AGENDA

WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of Jan. 17, 2023 regular meeting.

• Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Cherokee Nation concerning Tribal Transportation Program (TTP) roads.

• Report from John Tyler Hammons on County Fire Departments a take appropriate action.

• Road crossing permit in Boynton, Oklahoma.

