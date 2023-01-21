Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — AGENDA

WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of Jan. 17, 2023 regular meeting.
• Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Cherokee Nation concerning Tribal Transportation Program (TTP) roads.
• Report from John Tyler Hammons on County Fire Departments a take appropriate action.
• Road crossing permit in Boynton, Oklahoma.
