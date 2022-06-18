Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — Agenda

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Tuesday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the June 13 regular meeting, June 14 special meetings and June 16 special meeting.

• Resolution concerning the ACCO Self Insurance Fund (Worker’s Compensation), for Muskogee County.

• Selection of a payment option for the ACCO Self Insurance Fund (Worker’s Compensation), for Muskogee County.

• Repairs or possible replacement of the roof on the county jail.

• Taking off the table the 6 months bids, Bid # 43.

• The 6 months bids, Bid # 43.

New Business

