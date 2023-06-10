WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Purchase orders, monthly reports, minutes of the June 5, 2023 regular meeting 

• Lease Agreement renewals with ODOT, and Insurance Verifications for the following agreements: District 1: #511030 / 511033;    District 2: 512031; District3; 513032. 

• Muskogee County Travel Policy.

• Salary of the Port of Muskogee Economic Development specialist Darla Heller in the amount of $30,000.

• Confirmation of the existing Board for the Mountain View Fire Dept. concerning the following members and terms: Greg Johnson 2024, Wayne Lawson 2025, Bobby Allen 2026, Gary Andrews 2027, and Darian Cantrell 2028.

• Appointment of the Board of Directors for the Brushy Mountain Fire Dept.

• Expenditure from the ARPA Fund for a bridge on N. 10th St. W. and 184th St. in the amount of, up to, $60,000.

• Amendment #1 to the Food Services Agreement between the Muskogee County Jail and Summit Food Service, LLC correcting the  term of the agreement. 

• Take off the table Bid #67 — Elevator Maintenance & Service for the Courthouse Complex and Jail.

• Bid #67 Elevator Maintenance & Service for the Courthouse Complex and Jail.

• Take off the table Bid #70 – 6 Month Bid.

• Bid #70 – 6 Month Bid.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video