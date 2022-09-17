Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — AGENDA

WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 8:15 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and approval of minutes of Sept. 8 and Sept. 12 regular meetings.
• Reappointing Dr. Fred Ruefer as a Member of the Board of the Muskogee City-County Port Authority and as a Trustee of the Muskogee City-County Trust Port Authority, to serve four year terms, respectively through August 30, 2026.
• Burn Ban request from Clayton Webb, with Buckhorn Fire Dept. under Article B.
• Resolution to approve participation in distributors Oklahoma Settlement agreement concerning the Opioid Lawsuit.
• Resolution concerning COVID precautions for the Courthouse Complex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.