Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — AGENDA

WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports approval of the of the minutes of the Nov. 147 regular meeting.
• Buckhorn Fire Station purchase with HGAC.
• Holloway Engineering Ash Creek Bridge and Approach Plans JP 33054(04).
• Application and Utility from B & H Construction for natural gas pipeline at Crossing-3800 E. Smith Ferry.
• Presentation regarding an alternative sentencing program.
• Appointment of a new board member to the Muskogee City/County Port Authority.
• Lease/purchase of a skid steer from New Holland Tulsa by District 1 in the amount of $103,250.
• Presentation from Brian Fuller concerning an issue on 73rd Street.
• Approval of payment from the ARPA.
• Fund for scanning for asbuilts of the county services building.
