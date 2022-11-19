Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — AGENDA

WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Purchase orders, monthly reports approval of the of the minutes of the Nov. 147 regular meeting.

• Buckhorn Fire Station purchase with HGAC.

• Holloway Engineering Ash Creek Bridge and Approach Plans JP 33054(04).

• Application and Utility from B & H Construction for natural gas pipeline at Crossing-3800 E. Smith Ferry.

• Presentation regarding an alternative sentencing program.

• Appointment of a new board member to the Muskogee City/County Port Authority.

• Lease/purchase of a skid steer from New Holland Tulsa by District 1 in the amount of $103,250.

• Presentation from Brian Fuller concerning an issue on 73rd Street.

• Approval of payment from the ARPA. 

• Fund for scanning for asbuilts of the county services building.

